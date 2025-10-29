International Day of the Girl Child: HILWA empowers Kano schoolgirls against drug abuse, SGBV

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The High-Level Women Advocates (HILWA) in Kano State has organized a mentorship programme to equip schoolgirls with essential knowledge and life skills on issues affecting their education, including menstrual hygiene, drug abuse, and Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

The programme, held in commemoration of the International Day of the Girl Child, brought together 100 schoolgirls for interactive sessions focused on confidence-building, education, and personal development.

HILWA Chairperson, Prof. Aisha Abdu Ismail, said the initiative aimed to sensitize girls on matters impacting their education and well-being, ensuring their retention, completion, and transition through school.

“We are mentoring them on issues that shape their education and lives — from self-awareness and confidence-building to values, hygiene, and safety,” she said. “We also addressed topics such as school-related gender-based violence, substance abuse, and responsible use of social media.”

Prof. Ismail emphasized the importance of empowering girls to recognize their worth and potential, noting that education goes beyond academic success to include character, values, and faith.

She added that challenges such as poverty, insecurity, and distance to schools often hinder girls’ education, calling for continued advocacy to promote access, retention, and empowerment.

“As we celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child, we want our girls to know who they are — to have confidence, self-esteem, and the skills to build a better future,” she said.

HILWA reaffirmed its commitment to advancing girls’ education and creating a safer, more supportive environment for their growth and success.