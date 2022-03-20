Uzodinma

By Nnamdi Ojiego and Chinonso Alozie

Unknown gunmen, in the early hours of yesterday, resumed attacks on police facilities and houses of prominent persons in Imo State.

Governor Hope Uzodimma blamed the attacks on desperate politicians who believed in violence and were yet to sheath their swords despite repeated appeals to them.

In the latest incident, the gunmen were said to have used Improvised Explosives Devices, IED, and petrol bombs to attack the house of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Worldwide, Professor George Obiozor in Awo – Omamma, and Umuguma police station in Oru East and Owerri West Local Government Areas, respectively.

In the last two years, hoodlums operating as unknown gunmen have been wreaking havoc across the state, kidnapping, killing and setting prisoners free.An eyewitness from the Awo-Omamma area told Sunday Vanguard that the gunmen drove into Obiozor’s compound at about 06:15 am, shot indiscriminately for over 15 minutes before setting the house ablaze. It was also gathered that houses belonging to Obiozor’s brothers were also touched leading to the loss of valuable items.

“The attackers used explosive devices and petrol gallons to put fire on the buildings. The roof of the buildings was blown off and scattered around the compound. Those living in the compound are now in fear that the gunmen will likely come to cause more damage”, the source said.

ALSO READ: Nigeria loses N300m annually for deficiency in oral hygiene

On the police station attack at Umuguma, Sunday Vanguard learnt that the attackers who came in three vehicles and two motorcycles destroyed more than five vehicles along with the building.A source said the hoodlums gained access to the station after a gun battle with the officers before setting it ablaze.

“The whole of the building was in in flame because of the explosives and the officers who were on duty got injured while trying to take cover from the unexpected attack”, our source revealed. Meanwhile, Uzodimma, in a statement, described the attack on the country home of Obiozor as cowardly and the height of desperation.

He regretted that desperate politicians who believe in violence were yet to sheath their swords despite repeated appeals to that effect.

The governor bemoaned the incessant resort to violence in settling political differences by some politicians in the state and warned that the government would no longer condone such banditry.

He stated that the government was already working in concert with security agencies to identify and punish the perpetrators.

When contacted, the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abattam, confirmed the two separate attacks, saying there was no report of loss of lives.

Vanguard News Nigeria