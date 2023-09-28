Gunmen set ablaze Federal lawmaker’s house in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Unidentified gunmen have set ablaze, the country home of the Federal House of Representatives, representing Orlu, Orsu and Oru East Federal Constituency of Imo State, Canice Moore Nwachukwu.

It was gathered the incident took place Wednesday night at his Isioma Kindred, Abara Village, Amanator Okporo Community in Orlu council area of Imo State.

According to an eyewitness, “The Country Home of the Federal House of Representatives Member for Orlu, Orsu and Oru East Federal Constituency of Imo State, Hon. High Chief Canice Moore Chukwugozie Nwachukwu (Omeogo, Ogbaturuenyi Na Orlu), was burnt down by unknown gunmen.

“The incident occurred in his village of Isioma Kindred, Abara Village, Amanator Okporo Community in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.

“The unknown hoodlums, armed with guns, explosives, and other dangerous weapons, invaded Omeogo’s Country home and rounded up his domestic staff at gunpoint. They looted properties and valuables, made videos of the staff, and threatened more severe attacks. They then poured petrol, which they brought in with two 20 litres kegs, on the buildings and set the houses ablaze with explosives, bombs, and dynamites.

“Everyone, including the domestic staff, had to escape from the compound before the hoodlums left with their loots through the front gate, allowing buildings to burn down completely in the compound.”

At the time of filing this report, the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, was yet to respond to the enquiry.