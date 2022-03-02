By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Comptroller of Immigration, Lagos Seaports/Marine Command, Mr A S Garo, has reminded officers and men of the Service of their statutory role as gatekeepers and warned against conducts that are capable of undermining the image and security of the country.

A statement from the Public Relations Officer, Lagos Seaports/Marine Command, Augustus Maisor, said that the Comptroller made the call as part of activities marking the 2022 Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, Customer Service Week, with the theme: “Excellent Service Delivery-A panacea for Corruption”,

While reiterating the Acting Comptroller-General’s stance on anti-corruption, Garo charged personnel to be professional and transparent in the discharge of their duties.

He stated: “We are here at the port because we have a responsibility to serve others and to ensure that our country is secure.

“For us to successfully execute our statutory mandate, we need the understanding of other stakeholders in the port environment. You owe it a duty, therefore, to make them understand your role”.

The Comptroller further hinted that the Command was working hand-in-hand with the Port Standing Task Team to ensure successful implementation of the Nigerian Port Process Manual.

While reminding officers and men about NIS’ membership of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), he said erring personnel would be sanctioned accordingly.

In his words, “we cannot afford to occupy a back seat in the operationalisation of the Presidential directive on Ease of doing business; knowing full well that the Service is a member of PEBEC”.

Vanguard News