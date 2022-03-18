.

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, on Friday, said his office would give effect to the court judgement that struck down Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022.

Malami, in a statement that was signed by his media aide, Dr Umar Gwandu, said the Act would be gazetted after the “offensive provision” had been deleted.

“The office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice will accordingly give effect to the Court judgment in line with the dictates of the law and the spirit of the judgment.

Also Read:

.Court nullifies Section 84(12) of amended Electoral Act

“The judgment of the Court will be recognized by the Government printers in printing the Electoral Act.

“The Act will be gazetted factoring the effect of the judgment into consideration and deleting the constitutionally offensive provision accordingly.

“The provision of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022 is not part of our law and will be so treated accordingly.

“This is in line with the dictates of chapter 7, Part 4, Section 287 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) on enforcement of decisions that make it a point of duty and obligation on all authorities and persons to have the judgment of the Federal High Court, among others, to be enforced”, the statement read.

Vanguard News Nigeria