Archbishop and Professor Sam Zuga has sent a message of hope to Nigerians and Africans in general as he celebrates two years of the launch of Africa’s first indigenously-developed cryptocurrency, Zugacoin on December 1, 2022.

Archbishop Sam Zuga, the world’s first professor of the Digital Economy and Founder of Zugacoin had introduced Nigerians to his financial digital technology in 2020 and had thrown open memberships of his Samzuga Foundation Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited.

Membership registration fee was ranged from 500 Naira to 20 million. You register according to your ability with expectation that you will get times 10 of any benefit that will come from the organization according to your registration capacity. All members were credited with the first brand of Zugacoin (SZC) free of charge, according to their registration capacity with most member earning in multiple of 3, 5, 10 and 20 of their initial investment.

Two years later, the beneficiaries are withdrawing their SZC, which changed into USDT, from their local bank account.

As he celebrates 24 months of success, Jehovah’s Field Marshall, as Prof Sam Zuga is popularly known, has given assurances that the next phase of the Zugacoin offering will be completed in 2025.

Speaking further he said: “Movement of data from old Samzuga wallet to Zugavalise would be completed today, December 1, 2022, to enable people who have their SZC there to start withdrawal while movement from Samzuga Merchant app to Zugavalise will commence next week.”

Prof Sam Zuga in his self-assigned duty of ameliorating poverty in Africa had created no less than 24 digital platforms in the past two years and has persistently called on the people and governments of Nigeria and other African countries to harness the potential.

Unlike the other cryptos surrounded by inexplicable matrices, the Samzuga ecosystem he created, has demystified cryptocurrency in such a way that laypersons can understand and make a lot of money in cryptocurrency.

“This is the singular reason that made me create my own community before starting ZUGACOIN,” he stressed.

Despite the recent dip in the value of cryptos globally, Zugacoin has maintained its value.

According to him: “The least you can make per day through SAMZUGA COIN (SZC) is 1 Dollar per day. Today, anyone who is willing can be getting 100 dollars daily for life. After he passes on to glory, his or her children will continue and pass it on to the next generation.”

He further affirmed some will be earning as much as 100 dollars every day.

“Plans are on the way to upgrade it to 1000, 2000, 5000 and 10,000 dollars every day in the nearest future,” he confirmed.

Prof Zuga urged members of the Samzuga family to take seriously the grouping advocated to facilitate the enhancement of knowledge and access to the abundant opportunities and unlimited possibilities in Samzuga ecosystem.

He Said: “Some people know more than others; those who know more than others can teach the rest, but if you are not in a group, you will find it very difficult to access information and the knowledge you need.”

In the meantime, the full celebration of the two-year anniversary of Zugacoin will take place at Samzuga City in Benue State on January 5, 2023.

