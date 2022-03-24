Dear Bunmi,

Is it adultery if a married man goes out once a week with a woman who is also married? My husband swears no love-making is involved and that he and his secretary are just ‘good friends’. He says adultery means sex between a married person and a single person. What is your own definition?

Moni, by e-mail.

Dear Moni,

Adultery is a sexual relationship between a married person and any other person who is not his or her spouse. You need to put a stop to your husband’s ‘sexless dates. If his secretary’s husband finds out, he is not likely to discuss definitions.

Alternatively, why don’t you ask him if it would be alright with him for you to go on ‘sexless’ dates with your male colleague once in a while. That should give you an idea of how limited his definition of adultery is.