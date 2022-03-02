Dear Bunmi,

My 25th birthday is around the corner and I’m thinking of having a fairly big one.

My current boyfriend is getting worked up about it and hinted he had something really special planned for the day.

That gets me panicking because I’ve been unhappy with the relationship and plan to dump him. As things are now, I can’t do that if he’s making a big romantic gesture for my birthday.

Can I?

Uche, by e-mail.

Dear Uche,

Don’t assume that just because you feel less for your man, the relationship is doomed, particularly if you’ve just met. Things can change and love can grow. If you’re not sure, commit to about a month, and then take a break.

Most relationships have times when each partner’s emotions shift. A few days, weeks or even months of unbalanced feelings doesn’t necessarily mean the end – especially if you’ve been together a while.

After your big event and you’re still not certain you can’t be committed to him, then the fairest thing – even if it’s painful for both of you – is to end the relationship.

Vanguard News Nigeria