Travelling to unknown places has its challenges of finding reliable information. You dearly wish you knew everything about a city you never visited before. The simple information could make your trip so much easy and hassle-free.

How much you wanted that information like accommodation, best places to dine, taxi cab on call, doctor on call, convenience store location so on and so forth are all at your fingertips. Yes, it is exactly this convenience AskMakkah brings to the millions of travellers and pilgrims who visit the city of Makkah Al-Mukarramah (aka Mecca), Saudi Arabia.

Makkah is the sacred birthplace of Prophet Mohammed and the faith he propagated -Islam. For the millions of believers, it is a holy obligation to perform Hajj (pilgrimage) at least once in a lifetime to reorient one’s spiritual connection. The year 2019 recorded about 2.5 million believers visiting Mecca to accomplish the Islamic religious rites. And, therefore, the pilgrimage to Mecca remains the highest ever human congregation on the earth.

To help out the visitor and pilgrims to the city, Ibrahim Khudair founded AskMakkah with its arms spread across major social media channels. It facilitates real-time developing news, events and festival, historic places, fitness & health centres, shopping, fine dining, hotels & cafe, offers and discounts, Govt. Agencies and services one expects in Mecca.

Hundreds of thousands of people from all parts of the world throng the city in the season of Ramadan and Hajj. Ibrahim Khudair, when a student at University, rightly hit on the philanthropic project of assisting people who would need a comprehensive guide to take them around the city. And that need has birthed AskMakkah Initiative on social media.

The official account opened across social media platforms, thrives with voluntary services from young people specializing in media and other services. The primary objective is to render a beautiful and welcoming image of Makkah Al-Mukarramah (Mecca) to the residents and visitors to the holy place.

Underling the guiding principle, Khudair says, “The platform aims to make visitors feel at ease with timely support with first-hand reliable information so that visitors and residents make best of their living in Mecca”.

AskMakkah, headquartered at Mecca in Saudi Arabia, was incorporated in 2016. AskMakkah, the brainchild of Ibrahim Khudair, is now a vibrant community with a following of 65.7K on Twitter and 19,9K on Instagram, managed by a specialized team of content producers, designers and photographers.

To align the image of Mecca with Saudi Kingdom’s Vision 2030, the forum has launched a user-friendly website www.ask-makkah.com with round the clock Care Support. Keeping mobile users in mind, AskMakkah App has been made available on Play Store and App Store.

Ask Makkah is committed to offering visitors a world-class experience of beautiful Mecca that at once endears and serves a global audience. It is not surprising that AskMakkah has already grabbed eyeballs and earned accolades from government and private agencies alike for its noble initiative.