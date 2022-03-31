By Peter Duru, Makurdi

No fewer than five houses have been razed at Adeke community, Mobile Barracks area in the outskirts of Makurdi the Benue State capital following a rival cult clash by some youths of the area which has also forced the residents to flee their homes for fear of being caught in the ongoing exchange of gun fire.

Vanguard gathered from a source in the area that the crisis started around 12 noon on Wednesday when some youths attacked a young man suspected to be a member of a rival cult group around the Adem community closed to Adeke community.

The source stated that the cult members of the attacked victim on hearing the news immediately mobilzed and staged a reprisal.

He said: “Within a short while, the situation degenerated leading to the exchange of gunfire and burning down of houses while shop owners quickly closed their shops and parents scampered to pick their children from schools.

“The security agents including the Police and Civil Defense personal who were deployed to the area that afternoon could not do much as the youths had already set houses ablaze before they arrived.

“The crisis continued throughout the night till the early hours of Thursday with heavy shooting and burning of more houses in Adeke area. We couldn’t sleep at all. My children and I were so afraid because of the sporadic shooting last night.

“As we speak this Thursday afternoon the gangs have engaged each other in a gun fight while security personnel are also trying to get the situation under control. We cannot tell if they have killed anybody but we have all deserted our homes and moved about of the area to temporarily reside with our relations in other parts of the town.”

When contacted, the Chairman of Makurdi Local Government Area, LGA, Mr. Anthony Dyegh who confirmed the development said he had taken steps to end the crisis.

“We have drafted security personnel to the area to restore peace in the community and also ensure that the masterminds will not escape justice.

Efforts to reach the the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene was unsuccessful.