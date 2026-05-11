Panic in Makurdi as 10 killed in suspected cult war

By Peter Duru

No fewer than 10 persons were reportedly killed, while several others sustained injuries, following a bloody clash between rival cult groups in Makurdi, Benue State capital.

The latest incident came barely one week after a similar attack in the Agwan Jukun area of the town, where three people were killed.

It was gathered that the renewed attack, which occurred between late Sunday and the early hours of Monday in the High-Level and Wurukum areas of Makurdi, threw residents into panic as many fled their homes for fear of being attacked.

An eyewitness disclosed that armed youths invaded parts of the town, including Owerri and Onitsha Streets, targeting victims in their homes.

According to the eyewitness, “10 persons were killed in the attacks which took place between 10pm on Sunday and 2am on Monday around the Wurukum and High-Level areas.

“At Owerri Street, some young men arrived on motorcycles and shot a man who was sitting outside his house chatting with friends.

“Also, on Onitsha Street, they stormed the residence of a popular shoemaker near City Bay and shot him dead.

“In a house in High Level they killed eight persons. Four of the victims were their targets while four others lost their lives for being close to the original targets.

“They fired several gunshots, creating panic in the area. As we speak, many residents have fled their homes for fear of further attacks.

“It appeared to be a coordinated attack by a rival cult group. After carrying out the attacks, the assailants disappeared without a trace.”

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Makurdi Local Government Area, Mr. Joseph Keffi, decried the killings, describing them as “ugly, pathetic and condemnable.”

Keffi explained that reports available to him indicated that some armed youths riding motorcycles stormed a compound where four persons were sleeping, called them out and shot them dead.

He added that four other persons who came out after hearing gunshots were also killed.

According to him, “The incident happened around 2am and it was cult-related. What I heard was that a cult member from North Bank had a disagreement with his group and fled to High-Level to stay with a friend.

“Unfortunately, because his friends and relatives accommodated him, they were attacked and killed even though they were not cult members.’

The Chairman disclosed that another body was recovered from one of the scenes of the attack, adding, “I have reported the matter to all security agencies, and they assured me that the perpetrators would be apprehended.”

“There is a man identified as being the one terrorising Makurdi and other parts of the state. He comes into town, strikes and disappears. Whenever he returns, people are killed, and nobody seems to know how he escapes.

“This is someone who was once arrested by the police and later released. We hope the police will do the needful and ensure he is rearrested,” he said.

The Council chairman said efforts were ongoing to strengthen security across Makurdi through collaboration with security agencies, vigilante groups and Civil Protection Guards deployed in vulnerable areas.

He disclosed that security operatives swiftly responded to the incident and cordoned off the affected areas, but the attackers escaped before any arrest could be made.

Sources said the bodies of the victims had been deposited at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital and Madonna Hospital morgues.

When contacted, the Benue State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ifeanyi Emenari, confirmed the incident but said the command had recorded six fatalities so far.

He added that the command’s spokesperson would provide further details on the incident.