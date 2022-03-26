.

…I’m not intimidated by my attackers…Emana Amahwe

…as hoodlums cart away N5million, personal effects

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

A former Broadcast Journalist with Channels Television, Emana Duke Ambrose-Amahwe’s political campaign experienced a hitch at the weekend in Akpabuyo local government area of Akwa Ibom state, following an attack on her team by machetes-wielding hoodlums who made away with millions of naira and other personal effects.

Vanguard gathered the incident occurred at the Ikot Ekpri Ene PDP Akpabuyo chapter secretariat, in the open field, hoodlum numbering over 20 with machetes at about 3.30 PM disrupted the campaign activities where Lady Emana Ambrose-Amahwe came to consult PDP Akpabuyo delegates in respect of the forthcoming party primaries.

An eyewitness who spoke with Vanguard said under the condition of anonymity that the unfortunate incident occurred at the end of the consultation ceremony.

“It was just at the end of the programme such that no sooner had a vote of thanks been done by one of the party stalwarts that the hoodlums attacked Lady Ambrose-Amawhe.

“Some of her key campaign members were also victims as the hoodlums eventually snatched away the sum of N5 million, Ambrose-Amahwe’s personal iPhone, scaring the crowd of party faithful at the event’s venue.

Checks by Our Correspondent revealed that the identities of the hoodlums were known and allegedly affiliated with a sitting House of Reps Member under the Federal Constituency.

In a chat with Lady Emana Ambrose-Amahwe in Calabar shortly after the “Security threat” in Akpabuyo, she said nobody can intimidate her in her resolve to liberate her people.

“I am not in any way intimidated by the incident, I remain resilient in the quest to liberate my people, nobody must remain in that office forever and die there.

“They sent boys to attack me, they stabbed one of the police officers attached to me, robbed me of my iPhone, money’, she bemoaned.

