Dear Bunmi,

I am 16 and there is this 18-year-old boy who has been sending me letters and text messages informing me how much he loves me. He keeps on trying to convince me that I’m the only one who occupies his heart.

When I told him that I don’t want him to be my boyfriend, he said he’ll always love me even if I tear his heart out. I truly love this guy, but I’m not sure if he’s trying to dupe me or not. What should I do?

Wuraola, by e-mail.

Dear Wuraola,

So, he’s professed his love for you, but why don’t you believe him? By discovering the answer to this question, you’ll know what to do.

There could be several reasons why you don’t trust him. It could just simply be a hunch and, very often, such hunches are right.

He might be insincere, and you can see the truth through all that he says. It could be that you’re just not ready to commit to such a relationship, and it is only your doubts that are causing you to disbelieve him, rather than anything he did or said.

Did a friend who knows this boy put some doubts in your head? Maybe she’s heard stories about him that she’s repeated. It is also likely that your parents have drummed it into your head not to trust boys, and that’s what is causing you to question his sincerity.

So, think about all these and try to figure out why you feel the way you do.

When you get the answer, you might decide to keep pushing him away or try to get to know him better. Only you can make the decision.

Good luck.

Vanguard News Nigeria