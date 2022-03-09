By Bashir Bello, KANO

A Kano State High Court presided over by Justice Usman Na’abba has on Wednesday overruled claims by the prime suspect, Abdulmalik Tanko and his accomplice alleging that they made confessional statements under torture and duress in the criminal trial of the murder of Kano school girl, little Hanifa Abubakar, five years old.

Justice Na’abba while giving his ruling in the trial within a trial, said the defendants made their confessional statement voluntarily without torture and duress.

The judge however ruled that the court admitted the confessional statements as evidence and marked them as exhibits.

Justice Na’abba said he overruled the claims because the defendants could not prove further or provide the name of the officer who threatened them.

The defendants, it was recalled, had at the last court sitting denied the confessional statement brought against them by the security officers claiming they made the statements under torture using electrocuted devices and dangerous weapons by the security officers.

At the continuation of the hearing on Wednesday, the prosecution counsel led by the state attorney general and Commissioner of Justice, Bar. Musa Lawan presented two witnesses before the court who testify and read the confessional statements by the defendants to the court and were cross-examined by the Defense Counsel led by the Deputy Director, Legal Aid Council, Bar. Mukhtar Usman Kabo.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Na’abba however adjourned the case till 22nd March 2022 for the continuation of trial.

