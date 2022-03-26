By Chinasa Afigbo

The 2021 December hitmaker Goya Menor is set to release the remix of his hit track, Ameno Amapiano featuring the French singer David Guetta. This was made known in a press conference held earlier this week.

The Bam ba master told vanguard that “the Ameno Amapiano remix with Guetta is ready, and there are three other versions of the remix,” featuring designated Nigerian artistes for his upcoming EP. “The biggest project on my EP is the Ameno Amapiano remix with David Guetta, then Zlatan, Magnito and Zoro, called the Wazobia remix. The concept is to give the song a new essence that people would love while covering the three major tribes in the country,” he said.

Six months after its release, Ameno Amapiano spiked the internet in December 2021, to the extent that Tik-Tok global recognized its colossal impact of over 4.7 million video creations globally and 9.5 billion views on its #amenoAmapianoRemix challenge on the same platform. And in that period it topped the Apple Music Charts in several countries such as Thailand, Uganda, South Africa, Thailand, Ghana, Sweden, Kenya, Nigeria inclusive, and more countries

However, the Amapiano remix of Ameno is a collaboration between Goya and Us-based Ghanaian producer Nektunez; who fused the south African Amapiano beat with the Ameno chorus, then Goya coming in with his lyrics steeped in the Nigerian Afrobeats vibe.

Its addictive lyrics “you want to bam ba? You wanna chill with the big boys?” continues to incite excitement and censure to Nigerian youths; that in years to come, it will still be a relevant tagline in the society.

When asked how he survived the digital and mechanical royalties, understanding the fact that Ameno Amapiano beat is a sub original, the fast-rising act said, “we did all that was needed to be done rightly. Eric Levi, Nektunez and I are on good terms, everyone collects their own allocated share without resentments. And today I am happy to say that I am friends with Eric.”

The fast-rising act appears to be getting more nods from the international scene with an upcoming feature with Eric Levi and Kyera separately; all to be released this year. He further disclosed that “the Goya Menor brand has a release partnership with Sony Music,” while he begins his UK tour this week. In all these, it is stimulating to say that the Bam ba master is here to add glitz on the soaring wings of Afrobeats.

In giving back to society and impacting his generation, Goya said, “there are different ways to give back to the society; personality should be considered as one. That is why anything I do or any step I take, I always double-check to make sure the action won’t give a negative recursion result, or bring disappointment to my fans. Also, the Goya Menor brand is planning on a charity concert this coming May to help the less privileged and homeless in my town, Benin.”

Who is Goya Menor?

The 28 years Ambrose Ali graduate is a hype man, MC, rapper and talented singer who started his musical career way back in his hometown in Benin, Nigeria.

“I have been singing and rapping for over ten years now,” he said, “but not until you get it right as an artiste, you have not started. You keep grinding until you get it right. Although I had my first big collaboration with Erriga in 2014, while in school. But when people ask when my music career started, I tell them a few months back because that was when the real journey started. All those other times we (my team and I) were rehearsing and trying to win the game. It’s been a long time coming, and we finally won the game in November 2021. To everyone who made this possible, I say thank you.”