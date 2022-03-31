… Association expends over N2bn on GCI infrastructure

The Government College Ibadan Old Boys Association (GCIOBA) has commended Governor Seyi Makinde’s vision and investment in the education sector, saying such development would guarantee a secured future for the youths in Oyo State.

In a press statement signed by the first vice president of GCIOBA, Mr Tayo Obembe, the association also hinted on the completion of process, culminating in the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between its leadership and the Oyo State government on the management, operation and development of Government College, Ibadan.

According to the statement, “the Old Boys will like to commend the vision of Oyo State government under the leadership of Governors’ Seyi Makinde for considerably enhancing the investment in education sector in the state in general and to acknowledge the contribution his administration has made to the teaching faculty of Government College, Ibadan, which has surpassed by wide margin previous administration in the state.”

While disclosing that GCIOBA had expended over N2 billion on infrastructure at Government College, Ibadan, the statement added that the Old Boys would not relent in improving the teaching method in the school and also train the staff to facilitate quality education delivery.

“We are happy to announce the signing of MoU between government of Oyo State and Government College Ibadan Old Boys Association (GCIOBA) for the management, operation and development of the school.

“The highlight of the agreement include among others retaining the free education policies of government of Oyo State, which state very clearly that no tuition fee would be paid by students of the school.

“The Governing Board of the school which would be responsible for the administration of the school will include representative of the state government and the Parents Teacher’s Association, ” the statement concluded.