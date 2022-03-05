By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Management and staff of 103.5 Law FM Radio Station has promised to build on its present achievements by providing Lagos residents with improved illuminating programmes and news.

The Managing Director of the station, Mrs. Abiola Tayo-Oyetibo, expressed this during a media briefing on activities lined up for the commemoration of the first anniversary of the station.

Tayo-Oyetibo, who said the radio station which kicked off airing programmes in February 2021, maintained that despite it is a station meant to drive better understanding of issues around law, its programmes and news were presented in format and languages understood by lay man because the station is not meant for lawyers and people in the legal profession alone.

She stated that residents thought the station was for lawyers but when people started listening they got to know it was for all residents.

According to the General Manager, Mr. Kelani Adeola, “the station helps listeners to know their rights and have better knowledge of the law.

“Listeners will not only gain legal knowledge but also get entertained in most simplistic manner.”

Adeola revealed that its programmes and news are presented in pigin, English and indigenous languages.

Reviewing its operation in the last one year, the Executive Director, Monisola Tayo-Oyetibo, said the response has been encouraging especially the acceptability by the audience, aside taking back information, which has helped to evolve new offerings and programmes.

She stressed that going forward the station will go deeper into its mandate, as it evolves with time.

Tayo-Oyetibo, also said that the station is listened to outside Lagos as people often call in from outside Lagos during its phone-in programmes.