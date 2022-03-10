THE Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, and MultiChoice Nigeria, yesterday, agreed to an amicable resolution over pending tax disputes.

In a statement by both parties, it was agreed that MultiChoice shall withdraw all pending lawsuits towards an amicable resolution of the dispute.

Also, as part of the agreement, the FIRS commenced a Forensic Systems Audit of MultiChoice accounts on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, to determine the tax liability of the company.

In April 2021, the FIRS issued Notices of Assessment and Demand Notices in the sum of N1.82 trillion on the Company.

MultiChoice, which disputed the assessments, approached the Tax Appeal Tribunal, TAT.

This development led to a series of cases at both the TAT and the Federal High Court.

With the agreement and the resumption of the Forensic Systems Audit, it is expected that the dispute will be resolved very soon.