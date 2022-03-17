Prince Emeka Obasi

Prince Emeka Obasi, the publisher of Hallmark Newspaper, is dead. According to a statement by the deceased’s family, Obasi died on Tuesday at an undisclosed hospital in Lagos.

The publisher had been battling a medical condition over the past few years.The statement read: “The family of Prince Emeka Obasi announces the passing unto glory of Prince Emeka Obasi, Ezenwata, Ibeku Kingdom.

“Prince Emeka, the Publisher of Hallmark Newspapers passed on, Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at a Lagos hospital.“He is survived by wife, Dr Betty Obasi and Children— Emeka (jnr), Onyedikachi, Kamsi, Miracle, siblings, aunties and uncles.“Further burial arrangements will be announced in due course.”The award-winning journalist was a Commissioner for Information in Abia State.He founded Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC), organisers of the annual Zik Prize in Leadership Awards.

NPAN, Uzodimma, Odion mourn Emeka Obasi

Meanwhile, Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria, NPAN; Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and Senior Technical Assistant on Media to the President, Mr Louis Odion, yesterday, mourned the death of Prince Emeka Obasi, saying he fought hard till his last breath.

Obasi, until his death, was the publisher of Business Hallmark Newspaper.He reportedly died on March 15, 2022 at a Lagos hospital, according to his family.

He was 58.In a condolence letter delivered to the family by its President, Kabiru Yusuf, NPAN said: “It is with great shock that we received the news of the death of Prince Emeka Obasi. His passage is more shocking, coming at an unripe age of 58 years.A quintessential journalist and a media guru, Prince Obasai, until his death, was a member of our esteemed association.

“Though Prince Obasi died in his prime, we are consoled by his enviable legacies he left within and outside industry and nation at large.

“On behalf of the National Executive of our esteemed association, we commiserate with you, the Business Hallmark Newspaper and the entire family. We pray the Almighty God will console and uphold each and one of you.”

Obasi’s death shocking, sad—Uzodimma

Also, Governor Uzodimma of Imo State expressed shock and sadness over news of the passing of Prince Obasi.

In a statement by Governor Uzodimma’s Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser, Oguwike Nwachuku, the governor said Obasi was a thorough-bred media practitioner who devoted his time, energy, intellect and resources for the advancement of the media profession in Nigeria.

The governor recalled that early in life Prince Obasi took to journalism practice and was to found Hallmark group of newspapers and later the National Mirror newspaper when he rested the Hallmark.

He said Prince Obasi’s love for the media continued and drove him to repackage the old Hallmark as Business Hallmark after he sold the National Mirror.He said apart from Prince Obasi’s media engagements, he was also involved in other activities that helped to shape the image of the Nigerian society.Uzodimma regretted that Prince Obasi, a former Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Abia State during the return to civilian rule in Nigeria in 1999 died when his services were needed most, both in his media constituency and the society at large.

He commiserated with the widow, Dr. Betty Obasi, children, friends, associates and well-wishers over the passing of their loved one and encouraged them to find solace in the fact that Prince Obasi led a fulfilled life in God and contributed his quota for the good of mankind when he was alive.

He was a prince of Nigeria —OdionSimilarly, a presidential aide, Odion, in a tribute entitled, ‘Adieu, the Prince of Nigeria’, said: “It is very hard to accept the fact of Prince Emeka Obasi’s passing. Like a warrior, he fought hard till his last breath against a medical condition that sapped him of everything: from vigour to finance, everything.

“But there was something that infirmity couldn’t take away — the warmth of his spirit.

“Like a true warrior, Prince pushed back for more than eight years, against this strange affliction, this invincible foe.

“Whenever I could, I would stop by at his Ikeja GRA, Lagos home, full of laughter and deep Christian faith.

“We would gist and joke on everything including politics and personal issues, till nightfall.

“Adieu my friend and brother, the true Prince of Nigeria, the one whose eyes were truly blind to ethnicity and religion, whose mind was completely free. Adieu, Prince.”

Vanguard News Nigeria