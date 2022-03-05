By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin City

The Uhunmwoke Orhuma Ewuare village, Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State has protested an alleged land grabbing by Believers Love World, a.k.a, Christ Embassy.

The youths barricaded parts of the Benin – Warri road with several placards accusing the founder of the church, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of grabbing their lands.

Speaking on the issue, Odionwere (Elder) of the community Pa Ogieva Edonmwenyi, said they have made attempts to see Oyakilome on the matter but they have been frustrated and letters written to the church were not responded to.

He said “This man, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has taken over our land, we have written to him, gone to his church and till today we have not seen him, so our youths had no option, but to go in and take over the property.

“Our women have no place to farm and that is why they are protesting. He brought police to harrass us in our community. We have 500×500 Oba land there, including our community shrines.

“Go there, the place has become kidnappers den, there are human skulls killed by kidnappers.

“We are pleading to the governor to save us.”

Also speaking Mr Daniel Omoregbee, the youth leader accused the church of using security agencies to harass them.

Reacting, Camp Manager, Believers Love World Camp Ground, Benin City, Mr Clemen Aikpokpo, said the church bought the land from Obe Community (a neighbouring community) in 2006 and obtained a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) in 2010.

“We bought this land 2006 (eighteen years ago) from Obe community and when we started fencing, some communities, about three of them came out and said they own part of the land.

“When they came out, they were all settled, we even went to the late Oba of Benin, Oba Erediawa, who settled it for us.

“We have fenced it round since 2006 when we bought the land, the community has not deem it fit to come and say, the land belongs to them. Why now?”.

Vanguard News Nigeria