Deserts have their unique beauty that is very earthy and magical. The infinitely sprawled piles of sand that shine and scatter the bright rays back to the sun, creating mirages, have always attracted humans to them. Desert safaris have always been the center of attraction in deserts of every part of the world, but Desert Safari Dubai’s charm has its own. There is hardly any desert that is so close to a world-class cosmopolitan city that is known to offer the best hospitality and infrastructure.

The summer season

Tourists love the Desert Safari Dubai throughout the year. Although during peak season it sees high tourist footprints, even during summers, the wanderlusts also enjoy the electrifying experience of the Arabian desert. The main reason behind this is that early mornings and evenings are pleasant even during summers. Sand has the quality of cooling down quickly around and after sunset. Tourist operators like Oasis Palm Tourism Dubai help travelers book suitable safari packages that suit their requirements.

Types of safaris

From luxury to budget safaris and from solo to group safaris, everyone has a safari. The travel operator also helps find the right shift that fits travelers ‘requirements. Everything is so smooth, from the booking to execution, that the travelers don’t have to worry about anything. The safari packages have been developed considering the requirements of every kind of traveler.

The experience

Desert Safari Dubai’s experience is one of its kind. It leaves everlasting impressions in one’s heart and soul. It encompasses every human emotion, from adventure and thrill to pleasure and peace. It gives everything one looks for. The few hours of desert safari give happiness over a long time. The safari begins with a comfortable pickup from your hotel and ends at dropping you safely back to the hotel, and everything in between is just mesmerizing.

After picking you up from the hotel, the vehicle is 4×4 Landcruiser sops at various beautiful locations where you can have refreshing drinks and click photographs to retain the memories of the trip. Once you reach the dune bashing point, hold your breath for some unbelievable adventure and thrill. The high-speed Landcruiser takes you up and down the gold dunes dashing the dunes and scattering the huge piles of sand in the air. The tipsy-tervy ride will sometimes scare you and will mostly exhilarate you.

After the 30-minute dune bashing, the vehicle will drop you at a beautiful Bedouin theme campsite. You can relax here for a while on the low-lying relaxed arrangement and refresh yourself with cool drinks and dates. After that, enjoy quad biking or sandboarding outside the campsite. Camel rides in the desert have their own charm, and they remind you of the pleasure of good old desert life. You can also apply henna with the help of henna artisans within the campsite.

Once the sun sets, the belly dancer and Tanura dancer are ready with their awe-inspiring performances. These two dances attract huge attention and love from the tourists. There are fire-show artisans as well. Their stunts will surprise you to the core. The environment in the camp is very lively in the evening.

After such magical performances, the chefs at the campsite are ready to showcase their talent. They prepare one of the most admired and loved dinners in the city of Dubai. The Barbeque dinner of the Desert safari Dubai is extremely popular among tourists. It is amazing to see live counters of Arabian and continental dishes in the midst of the desert. Far away from the city hustle, the place is too calm and pleasant to spend quality time with your loved ones or even with yourself. Relish on world-class recipes with some cool drinks. The glittering sky adds a few more stars to your happiness.

After dinner, you can spend the night in beautiful tents inside the campsite if you have opted for an overnight safari. The morning brings another glory with sunrise when the desert shines golden with the sunrays scattering infinite energy in the environment. The vehicle will then drop you back at the hotel in the morning, and if you had opted for an evening safari after dinner, you are dropped to the hotel safely.