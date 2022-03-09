The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says it has recorded 111,762 fresh online registration in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in Adamawa.

Kassim Gaidam, the Resident Electoral Commissioner disclosed this at a news conference on Wednesday in Yola.

He said the commission also recorded appreciable milestones during the exercise including 2,983 voter reviews; 9,512 information update, 14,434 transfers and 3,427 Permanent Voter Card (PVC) collections.

Others were the replacement of 5,147 loss cards and 2,032 defaced card as well as 454 special registrations by people with disabilities.

“As at 7:00 a.m. on March 7, 2022, we recorded a total of 111,762 online registrations with 83,395 completed,” he said.

Geidam said the commission had decentralised PVC to registration areas at ward levels and urged the people to avail themselves of the opportunity to register.

The REC hinted that the CVR exercise would be suspended around June this year preparatory to data processing in readiness for the general elections.

“As part of the preparations the commission approved the redeployment of Head of Departments and Electoral Officers who have stayed long in their state of posting.

“This is in the view towards ensuring efficient and optimal performance,” he said.

According to him, the commission will recruit about 25,000 ad-hoc staff from National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and university staff for the conduct of the elections in Adamawa.

“The ad-hoc staff will apply online because of advancement in technology unlike the previous exercises.”

