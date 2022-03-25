… Says policy hinder import, export trade

By Godfrey Bivbere

The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS has faulted the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN’s e-valuation and e-invoicing policy, noting that the policy is against the World Trade Organisation, WTO, and World Customs Organisation, WCO agreement on trade.

The Service also said should the CBN’s policy be implemented, import and export trade will be affected, stressing further that stakeholders in and out of the industry have protested against its implementation.

The Comptroller General of Customs, CGC, Hameed Alli (Rtd), said that the policy, in summary, seeks to benchmark the price of imported and exported cargo, adding that the move has raised objections from critical stakeholders within and outside the industry who have expressed valid concerns that require critical considerations.

Recalled that CBN in a letter dated 8 July 202l informed Customs that they were deploying a mechanism for verification of prices of goods before allocation of forex at the point of e-form M registration.

A statement signed by National Public Relations Officer of the Service, Timi Bomodi on behalf of the Customs boss, read in part, “The policy, in summary, seeks to benchmark the price of imported and exported cargo. The move has raised objections from critical stakeholders within and outside the industry who have expressed valid concerns that require critical considerations. The practice world over is to domicile adjudication on Customs values for import and export within the Customs administration of every country.

“Nigeria being a member of the WCO, WTO and also a signatory to international trade treaties, including Article VII of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade is constrained to abide by the principles contained therein.”

To this end, Alli said the Service still stands by its earlier submissions on the matter, as was clearly communicated to the House of Representatives Joint Committee on Customs and Excise, Banking and Currencies on 03 March 2022.

“The Article VII stipulates that the value for Customs purposes of imported/exported goods should be based on the actual value paid or payable for them.

“This is commonly referred to as transaction value. This agreement also prescribes five other methods for arriving at Customs value where the transaction value is unacceptable.

“They are transaction value of identical goods, the transaction value of similar goods, deductive value method, computed value method, and fallback method applied sequentially.

“The NCS as a government agency aligns with the WTO Agreement on Customs Valuation, ACV as it aims for a fair, uniform, and neutral system for the valuation of goods for Customs purposes.

“This conforms to commercial realities, and outlaws the use of assumed values for customs purposes. It is our view that the use of benchmarking in valuation as proposed by the CBN policy will negate the aim of the ACV and result in disputes, delays, and uncertainties.

“The WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) remains the Service’s principle guide for trade facilitation.

Therefore, NCS is always seeking new approaches to enable the expedited clearance of goods from our ports by adopting new technologies, harmonizing and simplifying our procedures all of which is purposely designed to reduce cost.

“The House of Representatives Joint Committee on Customs and Excise, Banking and Currencies had directed that all agencies with defined roles in the supply chain meet to harmonize procedures with particular reference to resolving the issue of value for trade purposes. This meeting is yet to take place, therefore there could not have been any agreement supporting the CBN initiative as reported in the news.

“We look forward to the robust deliberation that is expected to occur from this meeting as directed. Until then we shall continue to abide by the principles as contained in the ACV for all import/export transactions,” he noted.