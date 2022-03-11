..demands justice

By Esther Onyegbula

A civil society organization Centre for Social and Economic Rights (CSER) has condemned in the strongest terms the gruesome murder of late Miss Oluwabamishe Ayanwale and calls on the security agencies to ensure justice is served to the memory of the deceased and the society.

According to the Executive Director

CSER, Nelson Ekujumi, said “we are deeply saddened and dehumanised by the unfortunate and dastardly murder of late Miss Oluwabamishe Ayanwale in circumstances, that we are calling on the security agencies to leave no stone unturned in unraveling and ensure that the perpetrators are made to face the full wrath of the law”.

The Centre for Social and Economic Rights (CSER) has absolute confidence in the ability of the Nigeria police Lagos State command to get to the root of the matter and ensure justice for the soul of the deceased in particular and the society at large, unlike some irresponsible and reckless insinuations being peddled in the public space by those whose stock in trade is to stoke civil strife and disharmony.

The organisation also commended and expressed satisfaction with the bold steps of the Lagos State government and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in being alive to his constitutional oath on the matter and for the firm promise of providing all the necessary support to the security agencies to do the needful in redressing this violation of the right to life of a Nigerian which is a fundamental and constitutional right.

The Centre for Social and Economic Rights (CSER) however called on Lagosians in particular and Nigerians in general to beware of anti democratic and agents of destabilisation elements who are trying to politicise and latch onto the unfortunate incident of the gruesome murder of Oluwabamishe to incite and provoke public unrest in the name of agitating for justice on the matter.”



Resorting to self help in the guise of seeking public attention on a public issue is irresponsible, barbaric, condemnable and criminal”.

We therefore call on the security agencies to beam it’s searchlight on persons and interests who are trying to incite and cause public disquiet when the outcome of the police investigation into the incident has not been made public and urge it to hold such agents of anarchy responsible for any breakdown of law and order resulting from this unfortunate and condemnable incident.

Commiserating with the family of late Miss Oluwabamishe Ayanwale over the unfortunate incident, Ekujumi appealed for calm and restraint from the family in this trying time.