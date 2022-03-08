L-R: Ms. Teina Teibowei Minigrid Sales Leader Schneider Electric, Alhaji Bola Azeez Chairman / CEO Bolamark Engineering, Adefemi Adeyemi , Asset Delivery Lead, Powergen , Mr Mike Ayinde Chairman CRESEADA, Mojola Ola Director Business Development & Access to Energy Schneider Electric

By Prince Okafor

In line with the Federal Government’s pursuit of a 2060 Net Zero energy transition goal, Schneider Electric has introduced its new range of microgrid solutions.

The energy company disclosed this in a one-day workshop in Lagos, with the themed “Transforming Africa’s Energy Future”.

The company while informing the Nigerian market about the new microgrid solutions, also disclosed its next steps with regards to addressing the energy deficit sustainably in Africa, starting with Nigeria.

In attendance were developers, contractors, consultants and Schneider Electric’s distributors and partners. Power utility players – including the power Distribution Companies were equally present.

Schneider Electric believes its re-engineered microgrid system will strengthen the pursuit of a decarbonized environment and a sustainable energy future in Nigeria and across Africa.

The products showcased include the new range of string inverters, which feature an enhanced user interface that communicates via a mobile technology platform for remote monitoring and control.

Speaking on the development, Product Application Engineer, Schneider Electric, Babajide Ogunlesi, stated that, “The solutions also include new attributes to maximize solar penetration into systems and provide industry-leading peak efficiency, which would benefit a wide range of industries such as health, banking or real estate.

“With its engineered digitization feature, Schneider Electric’s microgrid range is known to provide better efficiency on energy use.

Also, Director Business Development & Access to Energy at Schneider Electric, Mojola Ola, stressed the importance of digitization, decarbonization and decentralization as a platform to successfully develop microgrids.

In his words: “These days businesses and households are smarter in their decisions as they proactively manage their energy resources for greater efficiency and cost optimization. This is made possible by IOT-enabled microgrids in a sustainable, environment-friendly way.

“Due to the numerous challenges with power supply in Nigeria, decentralized microgrids have become a necessity to avail to users the opportunity to function outside the national power grid and improve access to energy for all”.

It will be recalled that the Federal Government of Nigeria had, in November 2021, signed the Climate Change Act into law as a sign of solidarity with global leaders following the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26 which was held in Glasgow, the United Kingdom earlier same year. It is in furtherance to cut the nation’s carbon emission to net-zero by 2060.