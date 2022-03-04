By Moses Nosike

Cadana, a salary on-demand startup has expanded operations into Nigeria following a strategic partnership with Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments Technology Company. Cadana helps businesses delight their employees by providing modern payroll platforms that allow employees access to their earned salary on-demand, anytime, anywhere. Following this partnership, Flutterwave processes payments for employers and employees on Cadana.

Unexpected bills can leave employees in Africa in distress, distracting them from their day-to-day activities. The alternatives would be short term loans which could go up to 300% in interest rates with unsuitable loan-repayment systems. Over 400m workers in Africa will benefit from a platform that offers them real-time access to their earned wages, following employer approvals. Companies that use Cadana are able to allow their employees access their earned wages digitally on-demand, instead of having to wait at the end of the month.

Cadana helps People Managers in Africa digitize Payroll, statutory compliance, onboarding, off boarding, reports, time-tracking etc. From logging to payday, Cadana’s time tracking solution automatically syncs with payroll to make disbursement easier, making life easier for people management and small businesses.

“The banking, startups, telecoms, education, governmental and non-governmental institutions etc. and indeed all businesses in Nigeria have a large employee-base that we can serve with our modern salary-on-demand payroll management platform. CEO and Co-Founder of Cadana Albert Owusu-Asare, said.

“Our work in Ghana helped us take feedback from businesses and employees and improve our solution. People Managers and business owners wanted a solution that could make their employees more comfortable, reduce money troubles month-on-month and empower them to do more with their wages. We currently partner with businesses like Float, Tendo, KEK Group; one of the largest insurance brokers in Ghana etc. We’re happy that we can easily launch into any other African country with Flutterwave’s help.”