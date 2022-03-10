Bukka Hut Restaurant, one of the leading quick-service restaurants famed for serving a wide variety of delicious and healthy Nigerian cuisines, has opened another outlet on Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

The new outlet which is located at Gateview Plaza, a newly constructed business hub,opened to customers on Sunday, March 6th, 2022.

“This outlet is first we’re opening this year and it’s in fulfilmentof our expansion goals as a business. As we open in new locations, our pledge to our customers is to consistently meet their expectations in terms of restaurant ambience, food quality and superior customer experience,” the Managing Director/CEO of Bukka Hut, Mr. Rasheed Jaiyeola said.

“Having a second outlet on Admiralty Way, the birthplace of Bukka Hut, is motivated by the need to meet the demand of our continuously growing customers,” he added.

The Managing Director further disclosed that its famousSuya and Grill Spot would also open at a later time to complement the operations of the Restaurant.

With the new Outlet, Bukka Hut now has 14 outlets in different parts of Lagos State. Mr. Jaiyeoladisclosed plans to continue to open outlets in more locations to meet its growing demand and patronage across the state.

“Our growth as a restaurant brand over the past 10 years has been as a result of the hard work of a dedicated team who make efforts to satisfy the appetite of our consistently growing customer base,” he stated.

Boasting as one of the restaurants offering prompt food delivery service through its unique and robust Contact Centre, the new Bukka Hut outlet would offer its service to walk-in customers as well as to those who wish to order via its website,www.bukkahut.com.