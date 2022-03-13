



President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on the occasion of its 70th anniversary.

WAEC holds its 70th annual council meeting in Abuja from March 14 to March 18.

The president’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, stated in Abuja on Sunday that the Nigerian leader also expressed joy that Nigeria is a proud founding member of the foremost examination board for the people of West Africa,

“The president affirmed that as a proud founding member of the foremost examination board for the people of West Africa, Nigeria values the shared commitment with other members of the Council.

“According to him, Nigeria will continue to engage with other partners to achieve the Council’s mandate of maintaining quality educational standards that prepare the next generation to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

“The president also noted with delight that for the last 70 years, WAEC had brought English-speaking West Africans together to encourage academic and moral excellence through qualitative and reliable educational assessment.

“The Nigerian leader urged delegates to the council meeting to remember the core values of excellence, integrity, professionalism, accountability and transparency at the heart of WAEC, and stand firmly by them.’’ Adesina stated.

He added that the president believed that as member nations survived a difficult year marked by the COVID-19 and conflicts in some countries, WAEC would continue to thrive as a world-class examination body.

Vanguard News Nigeria