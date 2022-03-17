By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

YENAGOA-THE Bayelsa State government has disclosed that plans are underway by the state government to forward the 15-year education plan drafted at the just concluded education summit to the state house of assembly as a bill for passege into law.

The Planing Committee of the just concluded Bayelsa State Education Summit dropped the hint during the presentation of the summits’ communique at the Conference Hall of the State Ministry of Education, in Yenagoa the state capital.

The Commissioner of Education, Dr. Gentle Emelah, who read the communique, said the communique emphasized the need for a technical committee of professionals, technocrats and seasoned stakeholders to examine all the presentations, opinions and recommendations to come up with the official summit report as soon as possible which will be presented to the state governor for ratification before transmitting to the state house of assembly.

Emelah, flanked by the Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Education, Dr. Christopher Ehwrudjakpor, Co-Chairperson of the Summit Dr (Mrs) Alice Atuwo, Secretary of the Summit Dr (Mrs) Stella Ugolo, and Technical Adviser to the Commissioner, Barr Warmate Idikio, pointed out that after passage into law, the 15year education plan will ensure effective implementation, appropriate and adequate education delivery in the state.

He said: “The summit emphasized the need for that a technical committee of professionals, technocrats and seasoned stakeholders to examine all the presentations, opinions and recommendations to come up with the official summit report as soon as possible.

“On the whole, the summit affirmed the appropriateness of the 10 themes

that were framed to discuss exhaustively on issues, problems, prospects and the way forward on access to education, school administration financing and funding, infrastructural situation, requirements and needs, quality assurance and quality control; curriculum.

“Others include establishment and management of primary and secondary schools, establishment and management of higher institutions, standards and stipulations in education delivery, and issues on teacher emoluments, incentives and motivation.”

In her remarks the Secretary of the Summit Committee and Chairperson of the Bayelsa State Teachers Training and Certification Board, Dr. Mrs Stella Ugolo, the committee was committed to facilitating an appropriate and adequate education delivery in the state.

“Today we are issuing the communique which is official and after that we are going to enter the second part which is the writing of the summit report, over 54 papers have been presented and over 25 other presentations, we have started writing the summit report and it will be presented to the state government for ratification.

“After that a high powered technical committee of people who know how to come up educational plans, look at the problems that we have in a particular situation and group them plans and projects, short term, medium term and long term for us to implement a Legislative educational policy that will streamline our actions.

“The report is going to be presented and government will assent to it after which the next process is to take it to the state house of assembly for passege into law and if it is passed into law there is nobody that can truncate it,” she stated.