Elated members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) chapter have expressed gratitude to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his positive intervention in the issues surrounding the land they had acquired from Ugwuaji community since 2011, stressing that “no governor has done what he (Ugwuanyi) has done for us today”.

Speaking to newsmen after a closed-door meeting with Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, the Chairman of ASUU, UNN chapter, Prof. Dan Nwachukwu, disclosed that the governor in his magnanimity, peaceful disposition and commitment to the development of Enugu State and wellbeing of the residents, including the academic community, “approved our request”.

Prof. Nwachukwu revealed that the meeting, which was at the instance of Gov. Ugwuanyi, was successful adding that “we are going home very happy and satisfied that our mission is victorious”.

The ASUU chairman said that the governor listened to their plea and “approved what we asked of him concerning the land”, saying: “We appreciate the magnanimity of the governor and what he has done for ASUU UNN”.

According to him, “At a point our hope of getting land was almost being dashed. But coming to him has given us hope today. He has approved our request for us. In fact there is no governor that has done what he has done for us today.

“Today marks a great day in the history of ASUU UNN. We will remember today because today, our hope of having land in Enugu has been actualized. At a point we thought it was not going to be possible. So many rumours everywhere.

“But today we have met with him (Ugwuanyi) face to face. We interacted with him and he listened to us. So we appreciate him. We pray that God will continue to bless and flourish him in whatever he lays his hands on”.