“A political party deserves the approbation of [Nigerians] only as it represents the ideals, the aspirations and the hopes of [Nigerians]. If it is anything else, it is merely a conspiracy to seize power” – US President Dwight Eisenhower, 1890-1969, November 7, 1956.

Is there a political party in Nigeria today called the All Progressives Congress, APC? The answer is “No”. Was there ever a political party called APC in Nigeria? The answer again is “certainly No”. There was, however, a grand conspiracy to seize power embarked upon by a mob of out-of-power politicians.

At the heart of the conspiracy, which resulted in the formation of the APC, were the ambitions of two men – Buhari and Tinubu – who wanted to become President. Each had an iron-grip on his own political unit – the ACN and the CPC. They agreed on a turn-by-turn arrangement. Buhari would go first; Tinubu would succeed him. It was also agreed that Tinubu, who controlled more governors, senators and other elected officials, would bank roll the campaign to get Buhari nominated as the “party’s” presidential candidate. Once nominated, Buhari would select Tinubu as his running mate.

“Man proposes, God disposes.” That was wisdom passed down to mankind from the time we were created. But, some individuals would still not get this simple truth into their heads. They always want to play god. Buhari clinched the “party” ticket. The election boat was moving; but, Tinubu was divinely left standing on the dock as another person became Vice President. It might not have occurred to all those who joined the vessel sailing that they were witnessing the beginning of the end of APC. As usual, only a few discernible individuals could see that APC, as composed, could never be the answer to Nigeria’s problem.

THE PROPHECY OF 2013

“In times of victory, prophets are unnecessary distractions” – Trevor Roper, 1914-2003, VANGUARD BOOK OF QUOTATIONS, VBQ, p 204

It is not only in times of victory that people ignore the warnings of prophets. They also turn deaf ears when they are desperate for release from hardship. Jonathan had proved such a monumental disappointment; there was a pervasive feeling that nothing worse than his government could follow. But, as the contraption called APC was being assembled, doubts grew in my mind. Certainly, this was not the political party which will lead us out of bondage.

The following article was published in August 2013. Read part of it:

“IS APC THE ANSWER? — 1

“Alliances are held together by fear not by love” – Harold Macmillan, British Prime Minister (VANGUARD BOOK OF QUOTATIONS p 9)

Until the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, registered the alliance of political associations which had come together under the banner of All Progressives Congress, APC, to me, there was nothing to discuss about the matter. APC is now a reality, so there are loads of issues to consider.

”He [Macmillan] was also once reported to have said that: “If people want a sense of purpose they should get it from their archbishop [or Chief Imam]. They should certainly not get it from their politicians”. I cannot agree more; particularly Nigerians.

“Even the devil knows that after 14 years in government, at the federal level, and in most states, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has failed. There is hardly any problem we had as a nation, in 1999, that has not got worse or remained unsolved.

“But, from now until 2015 and, perhaps beyond, the most urgent question is: Is APC, as presently constituted, the answer? My answer for now is: perhaps not. We may need another political party.

“Looking closely at the leaders of the APC, it is doubtful if all of them will pass the test of integrity.

“Few, if deeply probed, will fail to change their designer suits for prison attire. But, my biggest worry lies in the fact that APC, even so early in the day, is like a structure resting on two major pillars; each deeply flawed. APC remains ACN and CPC or, more candidly, Bola Tinubu and Buhari – with a lot of political appendages or even jesters attached.”

Today, the questions about leadership, internal democracy and integrity are being answered by top members of the APC themselves. Governors are called Your Excellency in Nigeria; despite the distinct lack of excellence in most of them. But, one, at least, expects them to be aware of the obligations of their lofty positions. We should believe them. So, read what Governor Akeredolu of Ondo State said about some of his fellow governors:

“We, the governors, are for the party except for the few “Yahoo Yahoo” governors…who were hand in glove with Buni to circumvent the will of the majority of our party members…Their short-lived antics in arm-twisting Governor Buni and probably some pocket filling elements within the corridors of power to supplant the President’s will through fake letters, endorsements, as well as “Black Market” injunction (procured since November 2021) are despicable.”

Governor Buni is out of the country for health reasons. The attempted coup took place with the poor fellow fighting for his life abroad. But, he has defenders.

This is their rejoinder to Akeredolu and co. Senator James Akpaudoedehe, the Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, had this to say about the governors trying to unseat Buni:

“Close your eyes and see a brother of yours lying on a sick bed, being operated upon and you see your fellow governors holding knife; and stabbed you on your bed. You would understand the kind of persons these people are…They are agents of destruction.”

To the senator’s statement, Ali, Buni’s aide, added: “Most of those ganging up against Buni are aggrieved politicians who lost control of the party machinery in their states…They wanted certain favours from Mai Mala Buni which were against the collective interest.”

I closed my eyes as the senator suggested; and I saw a group, called APC, without a leader.

That is the classic definition of a mob.

WHERE IS THE LEADER?

He is lying down, for the umpteenth time, in London; issuing conflicting orders through “body language” – a sort of Stone Age method of communication, leaving everybody to interpret it as they want. Why the man cannot simply say whether Buni is in or out is a mystery…

To be continued…

P.S. Buhari finally spoke. He backs Buni, El-Rufai and Akeredolu disgraced.

