By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–A youth group of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC,has decried comment allegedly made by the immediate past Director-General of the Progressives Governors’ Forum,PGF, Salihu Lukman, calling for punitive action against the party’s National Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee,CCECPC, Mai Mala Buni.

The group, operating under the aegis of Progressive-minded Youths, while noting that Lukman had in a statement on Friday, accused the Yobe State governor of frustrating the party from holding its March 26 national convention,said the former PGF’s DG of acting in bad faith.

Reacting Saturday,to the ex-PGF DG allegation that Governors Yahaya Bello; Kogi State, Hope Uzodinma; Imo State and Dapo Abiodun; Ogun State, were undermining decisions to organise the APC National Convention,said said Lukman was rather engaging in whatnot called “campaign of calumny.”

The group, in a statement by its Coordinator,Abdullahi Sabo Idris,in a statement,said “Salihu has failed to back up his false claims with empirical evidences”, insisting “that such do not exist in the first instance.”

Noting that,:”Just yesterday (Friday), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) affirmed the Buni-led committee as the authentic by citing relevant sections of the Electoral Act”, the group said,“We want to reaffirm our unalloyed loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari, who in his wisdom, remains the National Leader of our party and the backbone of the CCECPC.”

The statement read in part:“As a concerned group with democratic principles of the APC at heart, we strongly believe that actions within and intra party differences should be settled by diplomatic and rational means within the law. Not in a gestapo or unethical manner. The Nigerian law is explicit as it has been established in the statement by INEC. The constitution of our party is also clear on modes of operation and change of leadership within the party.”

“By ‘Progressive’, our party lay emphasis on ethics, principles, laws and orderliness for 21st century partisan politics. And as the ruling party, we have the moral duty to be the perfect democratic example for others.

“We will resist any attempt by rumour mongers who attempts to distract members of the CCECPC from carrying out their constitutional responsibility and putting our party in the path of prosperity”.