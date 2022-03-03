By Samuel Oyadongha, YENAGOA

Bayelsa State government has directed the chairmen of the eight local government areas to immediately set up sub-committees to work with its Anti-Open Grazing Law Implementation Committee to check the activities of errant herdsmen in the state.

Aggrieved women from the agrarian settlement of Otuasega in Ogbia LGA of the state had on Monday laid siege to the Otuasega end of the Edepie-Imiringi road in protest over the excesses of the herdsmen.

The state deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, gave the directive during a meeting with a delegation of women from Otuasega community, top security officers and other stakeholders in Yenagoa.

Ewhrudjakpo urged the various councils to constitute the sub-committees within one week as part of proactive steps necessary to checkmate the encroachment of farmlands and destruction of crops by cattle rearers.

He stressed the need for the state police command and the 16th Brigade of the Nigerian Army to set up a swift response team to work closely with the committee.

Addressing the women of Otuasega, the deputy governor advised them to always channel their grievances to government, rather than resort to blocking of roads to protest, adding: “The doors of the state government are always open to them for dialogue and resolution of issues.”Speaking on behalf of the women, the Otuasega Women Leader, Mrs. Amiena Agiobu, said the women blocked the major road on Monday to protest against the unrestrained destruction of their farms and crops by the Fulani herdsmen.

In their contributions, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr. David Alagoa, and the Special Adviser on security, Mr. Akpoebi Agberebi, a retired police commissioner, who identified Okarki, a neighbouring Rivers State community as the major route through which herdsmen enter the state, promised to beef up security in the area.

The Commissioner for Local Government, his Women Affairs counterpart, the state Commissioner of Police, the Chief of Staff, 16th Brigade of Nigerian Army, local government council chairmen among other government functionaries attended the meeting.

