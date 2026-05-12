Ebonyi govt sets up anti Exam malpractice team for WAEC

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Government has inaugurated a task force and monitoring team to oversee activities during the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WAEC) examination across the state.

Th Commissioner for Education, Dr Donatus Chukwuma Ilang who inaugurated the committee said they will monitor students, principals and other stakeholders involved in the conduct of the examination to ensure strict compliance with examination guidelines.

Dr. Ilang charged members of the team to uphold the integrity of the state and the Ministry of Education by maintaining zero tolerance for examination malpractice.

He warned the officials against compromising standards through bribery or negligence, stressing that all monitoring activities must align with WAEC regulations and government policies.

The commissioner directed the team to be thorough in carrying out its assignment and to ensure that anyone involved in malpractice is apprehended and handed over to the appropriate authorities.

Responding on behalf of the team, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mrs Mary Ngozi Otozi, thanked the commissioner for what she described as his commitement to restoring discipline and credibility in the education sector.

She assured the ministry and the public that the team would carry out its duties professionally and ensure that schools across the state are effectively monitored throughout the examination period.

The monitoring team has been divided to cover Ebonyi Central, Ebonyi North and Ebonyi South senatorial zones, with security personnel attached to support the operation.