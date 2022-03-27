By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State government has deacribed as upsetting the attempt by ExxonMobil to sell off some of assets without informing it as a critical partner about the intention to carry out such a major activity.

ExxonMobil had recently issued a release informing the general public that it has reached an agreement to sell its equity interest in Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited to Seplat Energy, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Seplat Energy Offshore Limited.

“This sale will allow us to prioritize competitively advantaged investments in our strategic assets, and it supports the Nigerian government’s efforts to grow its oil and gas operations.

“We value the relationships we have spent decades building with the government and people of Nigeria, which will continue as we maximize the value from our deepwater operations.

“When finalized, the sale will include the Mobil Development Nigeria and Mobil Exploration Nigeria equity ownership of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, which holds a 40% stake in four oil mining licenses, including more than 90 shallow-water and onshore platforms and 300 producing wells” The released had said.

However, in an interview with newsmen in Uyo at the weekend however, the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Essien Udom (SAN), said the state government has filed a suit in court to prevent Mobil from proceeding with the sales of the assets.

Udom explained that the attempt to sell-off some of the shared assets, and the alleged plans by the company to relocate from the state would further frustrate the outcome of a pending court case between Mobil and state government.

His words: “Mobil has not formerly informed the state government that they are selling and leaving. Everything we heard were from the press which is most irresponsible for any corporate citizen. There’s been no direct contact with us.

“That’s an action that may frustrate the outcome of a pending court case. Akwa Ibom State Government had to enter a court case restraining Mobil from continuing with the proposed sale of its assets and that’s because there is a pending litigation between Mobil and the government of Akwa Ibom State.

“The attempt to sell its asset, some of which may include assets belonging to Akwa Ibom State was handled in a manner that is rather upsetting. Mobil has been in Akwa Ibom State for several years and the relationship has been very good until recently.

“The fact that they’ll attempt to sell in a surreptitious manner without any discussion with the government of Akwa Ibom State is very distressing and not to be expected of a responsible corporate citizen”

Responding to a question on why ExxonMobil had dragged the state government to court initially, the Attorney General explained that the company had sued the state government challenging the revocation of some of the Certificate of Occupancy (CofOs).

Udom who noted that all the land in Akwa Ibom belongs to government, and government gives out Certificate of Occupancy, stressed that the matter was pending in court and continuing.

“It is therefore a big surprise to us that in the pendency of these law suits, they go ahead and attempt to sell some of the assets and leave. That is why we have the order, stopping them from continuing the sales and removing any asset from Akwa Ibom State.

” The sale cannot be allowed to proceed because when you have parties contesting ownership of an assets, all those things would be kept in abeyance. The court has the right to keep what is called “subject matter of litigation”.

” Any attempt by either of the parties to deplete the asset or sell or dispose of them would be resisted by the court. It is contemptuous actually”. The AG further explained.