…Says the comic actor is responding to treatment

By Benjamin Njoku

Leadership of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, has paid a get-well-quick visit to the ailing comic actor, John Okafor popularly known as Mr. Ibu, who is currently receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment at the Zenith medical centre, Abuja.

In a video shared by Monalisa Chinda-Coker, Director of Communications Actors Guild of Nigeria on her Instagram page, the ailing actor was in a cheerful mood, as the actress stood beside him.

She wrote: “Mr. Ibu is doing well and responding to treatment at the Zenith medical and kidney centre, Abuja.”

He has been down with an undisclosed ailment which made him to take a break from acting.

Mr Ibu’s wife also has called on Nigerians to pray for her husband. She lamented that her account had been hacked, and the suspect has been extorting money from some of the actor’s friends and colleagues. She also said the husband has also lost his bank account details, and anyone who wishes to offer help to the ailing actor should contact her or come to the hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Ibu has had health issues in the past which according to him almost sent him to an early grave.

In 2020 during an interview, the actor recounted how his staff were paid by his kinsmen to eliminate him because of his successful career.