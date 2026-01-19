Mr Ibu: Ex-manager appeals for scholarships for late actor’s children

John Okafor AKA Mr Ibu

Mr Dominic Nwuzor, ex-manager of late Nollywood comic actor, John Okafor, popularly Known as ‘Mr Ibu’, has appealed to Enugu State government to offer scholarships to the late actor’s children.

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He made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

Nwuzor, who is the Chief Executive Officer, Don Singles International, had managed the late artiste for more than two decades before his passing in March 2024.

He urged the state government to consider the children of the late actor, who hailed from Nkanu West, in its quest toward bolstering education through targeted scholarships across the state.

According to him, such opportunity will ensure that the children get the needed education for self-reliance in the absence of the comic genius.

“We have appealed for scholarship opportunities for the children, and will continue to do, so that something can be done.

“His Excellency, Gov. Peter Mbah, is a leader with a large heart and does not take lightly the education of the people, especially the vulnerable ones.

“We hope he will consider offering scholarships to the offspring of the man, who used his talent to make the state proud across Africa and beyond,” he said.

NAN reports that Mr Ibu is remembered as one of Nigeria’s most effortlessly funny and beloved comic actors of all time.

He is known for his unique comedic timing, facial expressions, and often portraying foolish or clumsy characters.

These resonate deeply with African audiences, earning him the title, “The Man who made Africa Laugh,’’ often refers to his iconic and hilarious roles.

This is, especially his character in ‘Mr Ibu’ movies, becoming a household comedic name across the continent.

Vanguard News