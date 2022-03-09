By Shina Abubakar

SENATOR Ademola Adeleke has been declared winner of the governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State, held at the Osogbo City Stadium.

Similarly, Prince Dotun Babayemi emerged winner of a parallel exercise, held at the WOCDIF Centre, also in the state capital.

Declaring the result of the exercise held at the stadium, Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, who led the party’s National Congress Committee, Senator Lawrence Ewurujakpo, said Senator Ademola polled 1,887 votes to emerge the winner, while Mr. Sanya Omirin scored 4 votes.

He added that Dele Adeleke scored one vote, while Messrs Dotun Babayemi, Akin Ogunbiyi and Fatai Akinbade scored zero votes, and 24 votes were invalid.

Ewurujakpo said: “By the power conferred on me as the Chief Returning Officer of this gubernatorial primary, we hereby collectively declare Adeleke Ademola Jackson as the winner of the governorship primary election of PDP in Osun State.

“Any other primary held outside this place is invalid and will not be recognised. The crown is here, the palace is here and the authority is here. Any exercise not done here cannot be recognized.”

In his acceptance speech, Senator Adeleke urged other aspirants to join hands with him to rescue the state from the misgovernance of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Babayemi emerges in parallel primary

Meanwhile, the Wale Ojo faction exercise was held at WOCDIF, which was attended by former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Erelu Olusola Obada and Alhaji Shuaib Oyedokun, produced Babayemi as its candidate.

Announcing the result at WOCDIF, the Chief Returning Officer, Mr Adelani Ajanaku said Dotun Babayemi polled 1,781 votes and Sanya Omirin scored 16 votes.

Some of the party chieftains at the stadium include Professor Wale Oladipo, Diran Odeyemi, Mr Wole Oke, Akogun Lere Oyewumi, former party chairman, Ganiyu Olaoluwa, Mr Bamidele Salam among others.