The Chairman House Committee on Rural Development at the 8th National Assembly, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu will declare his intention to contest for the governorship seat in Ogun State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Wednesday, 30th March, 2022, at Ake Palace Ground in Abeokuta.

According to the statement issued on Monday by his Media Director, Afolabi Orekoya, the declaration is to formally acquaint the elders, leaders and stakeholders of the party with his willingness and desire to be of good service to the people of Ogun State.

The statement said further that the aspiration of Adebutu is not to just occupy the governorship seat in but essentially to deliver the people of Ogun State from the shackles of the incumbent administration.

Orekoya expressed the determination of the governorship hopeful to make life meaningful for the people of through innovative ideas that would revamp the state’s economy, bring about qualitative education, good health service delivery, security and many other improvements.

Adebutu had recently obtained his nomination and expression of interest forms for the 2023 gubernatorial elections at the PDP national secretariat, Abuja in the company of the state party executive and leaders.

The former lawmaker contested in the 2019 general elections on the platform of PDP but was stopped by court judgement instituted as a result of internal crisis within the PDP which was now reported to be completely resolved.

Adebutu came into political prominence at the age of 30 when he won the election to represent Remo Federal Constituency at the lower chambers of the National Assembly in the third republic in 1992 and he was returned to the 8th National Assembly in 2015.