Abuja task team pulls down Nyanya scavengers colony

A resident of the ‘colony’ fleeing, with a bulldozer wrecking the illegal structures in the background. View another image from the scene below.

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory FCT Ministerial Task Team on City Sanitation, on Thursday, launched an onslaught on a “colony” inhabited by scavengers and miscreants in Nyanya, pulling down several illegal structures.

Head, Monitoring and Enforcement, Abuja Environmental Protection Board AEPB, Kaka Bello, led the demolition team.

Bello explained that the removal of the tents was sequel to numerous security breaches being experienced in the area.

He said the exercise was informed by the need to maintain sanity in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, especially the suburbs.

According to him, weeks ago the scavengers were reminded to vacate the area, but they refused to adhere to the directive.

Bello, who described the place as a colony of scavengers, explained that despite the unending efforts of the FCT Administration through the task force in clearing the place, the hoodlums still muster courage to stay.

“The exercise is about city cleaning and sanitation,” he said. “This is a colony of scavengers which we have removed several times, but they still return.

“Weeks ago, we came here to inform them of the need to vacate this area, or else we will come and carry out an enforcement.

“Unfortunately, while some of them complied, others refused to leave.

“But we won’t be discouraged by the miscreants and scavengers’ refusal to heed to the task team orders,” Bello said.

