By Richard Akinnola

Azuh Arinze’s ‘A Taste of Success’ is not your usual motivational book put together by authors with seemingly utopian ideas on the path to success. Usually such books are out of context with practical realities people face on a day to day basis.

Using personal encounters through one – on – one interviews, the author looks at the lives and practical experiences of 25 selected persons who the author believes have success stories and experiences to share. Arinze goes on to document the one -on- one encounters with these persons, who, in the author’s words, “double our (the reader’s) chances of success”. The author invites the reader to go ahead and have a taste of their own success as a consequence of reading the book.

The 300 page, 25 Chapter book shares the personal encounters of the author with his selected subjects in the Media Industry, Politics, Sports, Creative Arts, Entertainment, Administration, Corporate World, Law and Business.

The 25 Chapters of the book are all stand-alone. Each chapter deals with a particular person interviewed by the author, who the author has selected as example of success in their various careers or professions and who have experiences on vital keys to success to share.

From the one-on – one interviews, the author documents the building blocks so to speak, of their success stories.

Starting with Olusegun Osoba, a journalist and former governor of Ogun state, Arinze goes on to have one-on-one encounters with others in the subsequent 24 chapters with the following persons in the following order: Sam Ohuabumwa, a pharmacist and corporate administrator; Seni Adetu, a corporate administrator; Gamaliel Onosode, a corporate titan; Bruce Onobrakpeya, a professional artist and teacher; Akachi Ezeigbo, a writer and university teacher; Okey Ndibe, a writer; Dakuku Peterside, administrator and politician; Femi Adesina, a journalist and presidential spokesman; Festus Keyamo, lawyer and politician; Babatunde Ogala, a lawyer; Bamidele Onalaja, a businessman; Dele Momodu, a journalist and publisher; Adesuwa Oyenokwe, a TV presenter; Anselm Madubuko, a pastor; Chris Okafor, a pastor; Abisoye Fagade, a businessman and politician; Kunle Afolayan, a film actor, producer and director; Ali Nuhu, an actor; Frederick Leonard, an actor; Gbenga Adeyinka, a comedian; Gordons Komone, a comedian/Masters of ceremony; Ike Shorunmu, a footballer; Remi Bello, a businessman/philanthropist; and lastly, Omotunde Lawson, an educator/school proprietress.

In these 25 chapters, one sees a compendium of life stories and careers of successful people across different professional vistas. The chapters do not present quick fix path to success but they share real life experiences of people who also experienced difficulties on their path to success but overcame and have success stories to tell.

The writing of the book was fluid and the one-on-one interview pattern gives an easy flow. The down to earth responses and experiences shared by Arinze’s subjects transports the reader into the world of those sharing their experiences and delivers nuggets of wisdom and guiding values the reader can also deploy in his or her own journey to taste success.

In this age and time when book writing and publishing especially in our climes are on the decline, Arinze’s effort is commendable to say the least.

The author’s nature of presenting each chapter on a stand-alone basis makes the book easily readable as the reader can jump from one end of the book to another. The reader can jump from one chapter of interest to the next according to the reader’s own preference.

The ways the chapters are presented also manages the short attention span of many a reader nowadays as they can easily peruse one chapter as they are not too long. They can keep the book for a while till they get interested in another personality or professional area.

Azu Ishikwene, a foremost journalist, who wrote the foreword, finds the book inspiring and he confesses, “Who knows I might have been more successful if I had read it (the book) earlier”. I think I agree too.

I wholeheartedly recommend this book to everyone because I believe every human being should have a taste of success in life and career. The experiences showcased here will provide inspiration, motivation and guidance to the young and old as success in life is a never ending journey.

On a scale of one to ten, in my opinion, I will give this book a seven. The experiences in the various professional spectrum are inspiring and the way the author has gone about it makes the various nuggets, wisdom keys, and anecdotes obvious – moral precepts of old horses. Transition. Reinvention. Leverage. And in fact, the multiple exemplary pathways for success.