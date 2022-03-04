.

By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

ABOUT four residents of Ladeowo area of Omi-Adio in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital were killed by armed robbers, on Friday.

Investigations by Vanguard revealed that daredevil, armed robbers, stormed the community in the evening with motorcycles and started robbing people operating Point of Sales (POS) Machines from shop to shop.

One of the witnesses told our correspondent that people raised alarm when discovered that the robbery operation was ongoing, a situation that led to sporadic shooting by armed robbers.

“ln a commando-style, the armed robbers stormed our area and killed four people. The people that were killed are not POS operators but residents and Okada riders who were chasing them. We called police in Omi-Adio command but they didn’t come until Saturday morning.”

A police source at the Omi-Adio police command confirmed the incident to our correspondent in Ibadan on Sunday.

The state Police spokesperson, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident, saying the investigation was ongoing.

“Investigation is ongoing, updates would be provided in due course, please.” He promised.

