Christian Ude, aged 30, urgently needs N17m to undergo a transplant to save him from chronic kidney dysfunction.

Ude’s ailment was said to have started 15 years ago in his home town in Imo State when he was diagnosed with diabetes mellitus.

His brother, Gideon Ude, recounted the ordeal. “He was first diagnosed with diabetes mellitus and we had been managing him since then.”

He added that this, however, propelled the family to bring Ude to Lagos to access health care services.

Gideon narrated: “In 2019 when my brother started discharging blood from his urinary organ, we rushed him to St Leo Catholic Hospital in Ikeja. They referred us to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

“There, we were advised to take him to Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) in Idi-Araba.”

With dialysis twice in a week costing about N80,000, Gideon admitted that they have become cash-strapped.

The brother decried: “We have sold many properties, begged for help and everything we could do. But we are at the point where we need to call for help from people.”

The patient’s family, through Gideon, pleaded profusely to the public to save Ude from dying.

Meanwhile, donations can be sent to 6036291762, Ude Christian, Keystone Bank.