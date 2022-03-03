By Juliet Umeh

In order to see that Nigerians live healthier and happier, three organizations, Waka Community Foundation, Q-Life Family Clinic and Health Emergency Initiative, HEI, have entered into a partnership to ensure people exercise and eat right.

Signing the memorandum of understanding, MoU in Lagos over the weekend, the partners said they will commence with a road walk exercise on May 7, 2022, tagged: “Let’s Waka with Q-Life and HEI”

Speaking during the signing ceremony, the initiator of the event who is also from the Waka Community Foundation, Mr Lorenz Mba said that the collaboration was driven by the partners’ conviction that a healthy Nigeria is a wealthy Nigeria. Mba said: “it is worthwhile to inform, educate and persuade Nigerians and indeed the world, to take personal responsibility for their wellness by walking and eating right.

“Over 2200 members of Waka Community Foundation in over 25 countries and in many cities in Nigeria are encouraged to walk a minimum of 30 minutes every day and to eat healthy in controlled portions.

‘Walking is the oldest and safest form of physical exercise and is non-discriminatory on grounds of age, gender, level of physical fitness or location.

“Walking also has many benefits such as helping one to maintain a healthy weight, lose unwanted and undesirable fat. “Walking helps to prevent or manage various conditions including heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, cancer and type 2 diabetes.

“Walking also helps improve cardiovascular fitness, contributes to clearing the mind and boosts our moods. We encourage people to walk indoors or outdoors depending on choice, safety or convenience. Walking is also inexpensive. One can walk bare feet indoors and on beaches. To walk outdoors require nice fitting and affordable running shoes.”

According to Mba, other activities that will be featured in events will be a free First Responders demonstration of Basic CPR and First Aid by HEI.

He explained: “This will provide CPR and First Aid tips that can be vital during emergencies. “Then, Q-Life Family Clinic in whose premises we are holding this information session will also be giving a health talk.

“We already have confirmation of participation from many of our respective partners and sponsors.

“In addition to our members, employees of the collaborators, well-wishers and the public will be participating while members of Waka Community International in different parts of the world will be walking remotely in solidarity from wherever in the world.”

He added that government agencies like FRSC, LASAMBUS, LASTMA, Sheriff Deputies will be on ground to ensure a hitch-free event among others.

The partners, however, urged Nigerians who care about their health and wellness to come and participate.