Breaking the Generational Sedentary Culture in Nigeria, by Tochi Okafor

Urbanisation has brought many advantages—better access to schools, healthcare, technology, and opportunities. These are changes we should appreciate. Yet, in the midst of this progress, we must also pause and notice a silent shift: the rise of a sedentary lifestyle. Where children once played outside until dusk, many now spend hours indoors with gadgets. Where adults once walked to markets or carried out physically demanding chores, we now spend more time in cars, behind desks, or sitting in traffic.

This transition, if unchecked, risks creating a generational sedentary culture—one we may unintentionally hand down to our children. The consequences are not only weight gain or reduced fitness but also the rise of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular conditions.

If we want a different future, we must break this cycle.

We may not yet have the best infrastructure for movement in Nigeria, but there are lessons we can learn from countries that have built strong movement cultures.

• Japan: Children walk or cycle to school, and workplaces often start with morning group exercises. Movement is normalized.

• The Netherlands: Cycling isn’t just for sport; it’s the default means of transport for all ages.

• Scandinavia: Outdoor living is non-negotiable. Rain, snow, or sunshine, families and children spend time outdoors daily. And, we have the perfect climate to adopt this.

• Blue Zones like Okinawa (Japan) and Sardinia (Italy): Longevity is tied to natural movement—gardening, walking, and doing chores that require the body to stay active.

These nations remind us that a movement culture is less about gym memberships or expensive facilities and more about integrating physical activity into daily life.

Here in Nigeria, we don’t have well-mapped walking lanes, cycling paths, or consistent government-provided recreational spaces. That’s the truth. But this cannot be an excuse. Movement culture doesn’t only come from infrastructure—it starts with personal responsibility.

Parents and caregivers must be the torch bearers. If children are not walking to school because it’s unsafe, then let them walk within the compound or estate. If we cannot guarantee green parks, we can create family sports days at home or use available fields. If walking outside is unattainable, gyms and sports clubs become excellent tools for cultivating consistency and modeling active living.

Children rarely do what we say, they do what we do. If a child grows up seeing parents always seated, always driving short distances, or never engaging in any form of sport, that child learns that movement is unnecessary. Conversely, when they see us stretching, walking, lifting weights, swimming, or playing sports, they absorb a different script: that movement is normal, fun, and valuable.

As parents and caregivers, we have three key responsibilities:

•Lead by Example

Walk in the evenings, even if it’s just laps around the estate. Let your children see you move. If you go to the gym, let them know why. When they associate you with movement, they start modeling the same.

•Introduce Sports Early

Sports are one of the most effective ways to break sedentary cycles. Football, basketball, swimming, athletics, martial arts, and even dance—all offer both structure and fun. Sports teach discipline, teamwork, and resilience while normalizing movement. For parents who can afford it, enrolling children in sports clubs can plant habits that last into adulthood.

•Make Movement a Family Tradition

Instead of only watching movies together, schedule family walks, skipping rope contests, or weekend football in open fields. Those shared moments strengthen bonds and rewrite family culture.

For those who live in gated estates, there is an even greater opportunity to build a movement culture. Safe roads and enclosed spaces can be maximized for walking, jogging, or cycling. Imagine if every evening, families in an estate made it a ritual to walk together. Over time, children would see walking as a lifestyle, not a punishment. Adults would benefit from reduced stress and improved health. And communities would grow closer, replacing isolation with connection.

While outdoor movement and sports are powerful, gyms should not be overlooked. In Nigeria, gyms can fill the gap where infrastructure is lacking. They offer structured spaces for strength training, cardio, and functional movement. More importantly, gyms provide community accountability. A child who grows up seeing a parent prioritize gym sessions absorbs the value of structured movement.

Parents can even bring children along to watch or participate in age-appropriate routines. The message is clear: “In this family, we move.”

The truth is this: the government may take years to catch up with providing recreational spaces and walking-friendly cities. But we cannot wait. Parents and caregivers have to take the baton. We are the architects of the next generation’s health culture. We can:

•Reclaim estates and compounds as movement spaces.

•Enroll children in sports not just for trophies but for health habits.

•Use gyms as safe, structured environments for consistent activity.

•Model movement daily—because children learn by watching.

By taking responsibility today, we can rewrite the story of tomorrow. Imagine raising children who do not see sedentary living as normal, who expect to move, play, and stay active daily. We can break a generational sedentary culture by becoming the example ourselves.

Breaking the generational sedentary culture is about taking personal and family responsibility.

Nations like Japan, the Netherlands, and Norway show us that movement culture is possible, but here in Nigeria, the first step lies with parents and caregivers.

The gym, sports, walking within estates, and active family traditions are practical ways to begin. When we embrace movement as non-negotiable, we hand over a healthier, stronger legacy to our children.

At its core, culture is lived, not spoken. If movement becomes our daily choice, it becomes our children’s inheritance of health and life.

I hope you take up this challenge today if you haven’t already, and become the example that inspires those around you to move too.