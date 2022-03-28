.

—No acrimony between Mimiko, Jegede- Ondo PDP Chairman

—- Party’s prospects, fortunes more important than personal glory, division – Mimiko

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Immediate past governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko has explained why he returned to the opposition People’s Democratic Party.

Recall that Mimiko left the PDP for Labour Party in 2018 and moved to Zenith Labour Party before his defection to the People Democratic Party last year.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting of the party held in Akure, the state capital, Dr Mimiko said ” I came back into the PDP so that we can work together to oust the APC and save our country from crashing into the deep.

“We do this not out of grudge and malice with anybody but as a duty to work towards the defeat of the ruling party at both the State and federal levels to reclaim and rebuild our country.

This, however, will only be possible “if the PDP sheds all divisive garbs and works in the unity of purpose, conscientiously and committed to the cause of the highly pauperised masses.”

Mimiko, therefore, asked leaders and members of the party across the country to work together to be able to oust the APC and help reclaim Nigeria from the underperforming APC-led federal government.

He charged members to eschew division and sentiments and be focused on building consensus where such is possible and organise free, fair and just primaries should that be the only option available.

“I came back into the PDP so that we can work together to oust the APC and save our country from crashing into the deep.

“We do this not out of grudge and malice with anybody but as a duty to work towards the defeat of the ruling party at both the State and federal levels to reclaim and rebuild our country,” Mimiko said.

The state Chairman of the party, Fatai Adams clarified that there exist no acrimony between Dr Mimiko and his erstwhile Commissioner for Justice, Eyitayo Jegede.

Also, Dr Mimiko said that the prospects and fortunes of the party are more important than personal glory and division.

Meanwhile, in a communique issued after the meeting, the party ” should leverage on its strength and the influx of new members to reconfigure itself and reorganize for unity and collective progress, rebuild and reclaim the state and Nigeria from the underperforming APC.

It also asked “all leaders should mobilize from the unit, ward and local government area levels towards the victory of the party in subsequent elections that the State Executive Committee should create level playing grounds for all irrespective of their length of time of membership.

The stakeholders’ meeting was attended by the former state deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, party leaders, former State party Chairmen, Hon Ebenezer Alabi and Clement Faboyede, former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Jumoke Akindele and current members of the State Assembly, State Executive Committee members of the party as well as select leaders from the 18 council areas of the state

Vanguard News Nigeria