.

By Dennis Agbo

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE has said that members of the union can only support any political party that prioritizes actualisation of local government autonomy, in the 2023 general election.

The Union noted that State governments have abused and emasculated the local government system to the extent that it now looks like the councils were no more the third tier of government.

NULGE also stressed that payment of minimum wage would no longer be subjected to further debate in the states, noting that as the constitution demands the council workers in every state should be paid the minimum wages of N30,000 without encumbrances.

National President of NULGE, Comrade Ambali Olatunji made the remarks at the 8th quadrennial delegates conference of the Enugu state Chapter of NULGE.

Olatunji lamented that state governors abuse the local government system which makes people to have need to ask questions if actually Nigeria is practising democracy.

“Ambali said: “All of us are witnessing systematic decay of the local government system caused by state political actors who are mismanaging the resources of the local councils.

“This cannot continue. It is as a result of this disconnect between the leaders and the leaders that most people are agitating in the country.

“Nigeria people must stand to defend the unity of Nigeria. The National Assembly deserve congratulations because Nigeria can’t be worse than what it already is.

“We requested for three reliefs in the court for local government autonomy but only finical autonomy was not granted. We however state that nobody has the power to temper with tenureship of local governments because the local government councils are the only avenue for the development of the country.

“Once we solve the local government problem, we would have solved Nigeria problem. We also want to state that NULGE will not support any political party that does not recognize local government autonomy and a way for local government autonomy is a way for Nigeria.”

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State who was represented by the State Commissioner for Labour and Productivity, Mr. Uche Ogbonna stated that it was because the Governor of the state was a peaceful governor, that made for a peaceful election.

Ogbonna emphasised that the councils deserve to enjoy the minimum wage as other states are enjoying.

“We are working on it with speed after which it will be implemented. The local Government is a third-tier and cannot be taken away. We are looking for a better Nigeria, where petrol could come down to N80 per liter,” Ogbonna said.

In the Election, Comrade Kenneth Ugwueze was elected unopposed for a second term in officer together with 11 other executive committee members.