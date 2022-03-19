… Supports Power Shift to South for Equity & Justice

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

As the race for the 2023 Presidential Election gathers momentum , Northern based groups under aegis of Arewa Coalition for Rotational Presidency (ACRP) have come out strongly against aspirants from the North, saying it would be unfair for north to retain power after eight years.

The group also vowed to rise and mobilize against all Presidential candidates from the North,who dare to contest under any political party during the general elections.

In statement jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary of ACRP, Comrade Abdullahi Biu and Hamza Malumfashi respectively, the group said it would be fair and just for the seat of the President to return to the South after President Muhammadu Buhari for the North, would spent two terms of eight years in power.

The statement reads : “The current brewing political tension stirred by the call for power shift to south by Southern Governors and groups can only be doused , when all Stakeholders from the North, Governors and political parties agree to the Presidency.

“In the interest of peace ;equity and Justice, more so, that the north has been in power for eight years now, the idea of north even contesting for the highly exalted position of the President should be immediately jettisoned .

“All those who pick nomination forms, especially from the People’s Democratic Party should step down if they are true democrats “

“As a group of democrats from the 19 Northern states, we strongly believe in the principle of equity and fairness as a panacea for peace ; progress and, thus our resolve to support rotation of power to our brothers in the southern region “

“It is against this background that we are advising all the political parties , especially the two major parties, APC and PDP to field only southern Candidates,” the group said .