No fewer than 145 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Uhogua, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo, have registered for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The IDPs are from IDP Camp in Uhogua.

Pastor Solomon Folorunsho, Coordinator of the camp, which is run by the Home for the Needy Foundation and the International Christian Centre for Missions, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Benin, on Thursday.

Folorunsho said that 184 IDPs were eligible for the enrolment but the management of the camp could only enrol 145.

He said that while 27 of the IDPs could not be enrolled due to paucity of funds, 12 others were unable to be enrolled because they had issues with their NIN.

He also disclosed that the management was able to enrol 74 IDPs for the 2022 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination.

He said that in spite of the challenges faced by the management, especially financial and feeding of the almost 4,000 IDPs, it would not relent in ensuring that the IDPs would have education.

“It has not been easy for sometime now, but what can we do?

“They are our children, brothers, sisters and parents; so, we have resolved to continue to strive and do the much we can, believing that God will touch the hearts of kind Nigerians to assist us.

“We have been getting assistance and donations from some persons, but we are still asking for more from others.

“We can’t allow their dreams to die because of the situation they found themselves; so, we will continue to strive to bequeath them with the best gift that will help them to achieve their dreams and not be liabilities to the society, and that is education,” he said.

The coordinator said that there were 157 IDPs from the camp studying in tertiary institutions across the country.

He, however, said that the management had yet to raise funds for some other examinations.

He appealed for financial assistance from well-meaning individuals, groups and organisations. (NAN)