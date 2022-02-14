Davido and Wizkid

Nigerian music stars Wizkid and Davido may be working on a collaboration soon. In an Instagram video recently, the two Sony Music artistes hinted at the possibility of working together.

The two music stars have been hinting at a possible collaboration for a while now, and it seems the two may finally be ready to work together.

In a recent interview, Davido said that he and Wizkid have been in the studio together and that the songs they’ve recorded are sounding “crazy.” He also said that Wizkid is one of his favorite artistes and has always been a fan of his music.

Davido and Wizkid are rivals

There’s no definitive answer as to whether Davido and Wizkid are rivals or not. Some people say that the two of them are friends, while others claim that they have a bit of a rivalry going on.

The bottom line is that the two artistes have different sounds and appeal to different audiences, so it’s likely that they won’t ever be direct competitors.

However, it will be interesting to see what kind of music they come out with in the future and how it will compare (or contrast) with each other’s work.

Relationship

Both Davido and Wizkid are hugely successful Nigerian musicians. However, their relationship has been rocky in the past.

In 2017, they had a public argument on social media that led to speculation about a possible rivalry between the two artistes.

But recently, they put all that behind them and hugged it out. Some people believe that this reconciliatory gesture is a sign that the two artistes will be working together more closely in the future. Only time will tell!

Has Davido and Wizkid sung together?

We’ve heard rumors that Davido and Wizkid might do a song together. The two music stars have been spotted in the studio together, and there are even pictures of them together, but they have yet to confirm or deny whether they have recorded anything.

Some music fans are hoping that the two will release a song together, as they would make a great team. Others are worried that their styles might not mesh well, and that the song might not be very good. Only time will tell!

On social media, there are a lot of rumors about Davido and Wizkid working together. The two artistes have been seen in the studio together, and there are rumors that they have recorded a song together. There’s no official confirmation yet, but fans are eagerly awaiting news.

Who is the best musician right now in Nigeria?

It’s hard to answer this because the best musician in Nigeria depends on personal taste. Some music fans might prefer the soulful sounds of Davido, while others might prefer the more upbeat vibes of Wizkid.

It could also be argued that Burna Boy is one of the most talented artistes in Nigeria right now, with his unique blend of Afrobeat and reggae. Ultimately, it’s up to the individual to decide who they think is the best Nigerian musician right now.

There are so many great Nigerian musicians out there right now; it’s hard to choose just one! Some of our favorites include Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage, and Burna Boy. There’s something unique and exciting about each of these artists, and we can’t wait to see what they do next.

How many Nigerian artistes have Wizkid featured?

As of July 2019, Wizkid has featured in songs with more than 80 Nigerian artists. As the singer continues to grow, this number will increase. Some of the most popular collaborations include “Daddy Yo” with Ye Ali, “Medicine” with Flavour N’abania, “Fever” with Tiwa Savage, and “One Dance” with Drake.

Wizkid has featured in songs with artistes like Drake, Chris Brown, Trey Songz, Akon, Future, Ty Dolla Sign, and Major Lazer. He has also collaborated with Nigerian artistes like Olamide, Phyno, and Skales. As of March 2017, Wizkid has officially featured in over 70 songs.

Is Davido an African artiste?

Davido is an artist who was born in Nigeria, Africa. He is a singer and songwriter who has released several popular songs, including “Fia” and “Aye”.

Davido has won several awards, including MTV Europe Music Awards and BET Awards. He is considered to be one of the most popular artists in Africa.

There’s no definitive answer to this question. Davido is a Nigerian artiste, but his music has become popular all across Africa. Some people would say that he cannot be considered an African artiste because he is not from an African country outside of Nigeria.

Others would say that since his music is widely popular on the continent, he qualifies as an African artiste. What do you think?

How many international collaborations does Davido have?

Davido has collaborated with many international artists. Chris Brown, Trey Songz, Akon, and Tiwa Savage are some of the artistes he’s worked with. In 2016, Davido even toured with Canadian rapper Drake.

Davido has collaborated with artistes from all over the world. Some of his most notable international collaborations include “How Long” with American singer Charlie Puth, “If” with British singer Disciples, and “FIA” with American rapper Niska.

Aside from performing at music festivals around the world, he’s also played Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California, Glastonbury Festival in England, and Wireless Festival in London.

Final words:

Nigerian music stars Wizkid and Davido have been hinting at a possible collaboration for some time now, but in an Instagram video, the two Sony Music artistes hinted that they may finally be ready to work together.

In an interview this month, Davido said he has been in the studio with Wizkid recording new songs which are sounding “crazy”.

It sounds like we will soon see these two collaborate again! Will it happen? We can’t say yet — stay tuned!

Vanguard News